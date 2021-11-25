Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour returns to Campbell River and Quadra Island

Image from the film Precious Leader Woman by Leo Hoorn, which will be showing as part of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returning, with live shows, to Campbell River and Quadra Island. Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 respectively. Photo contributed

It’s been a long two year wait but in yet another sign that things may be turning a corner, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning, with live shows, to Campbell River and Quadra Island.

This year’s festival in Banff Alberta took place over nine days earlier this month and preparations are underway to launch the World Tour in a few weeks.

One of the films showing locally is a story from Northern Vancouver Island. Precious Leader Woman tells the story of Spencer O’Brien from her childhood to the world stage, coming full circle to embrace her identity and Indigenous heritage as she pushes forward, bringing her heart and soul to her next challenge, the backcountry.

Hailing from Alert Bay, O’Brien dedicated her life to becoming a world champion snowboarder. But, being driven to win came at a cost. Snowboarding at the elite level was taking Spencer further from her indigenous heritage than she realized.

Among the very first shows to be held will be here on the west coast, Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Tidemark Theatre and on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Quadra Island Community Centre. Tickets for both shows are available from the Tidemark Theatre box office 12-4 p.m. 250-287-7465 or www.tidemarktheatre.com. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for youth, students and seniors.

RELATED: Mountain film world tour visits North Island

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter