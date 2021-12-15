Ballet Jörgen re-imagines Shakespeare’s classic tale of Romeo & Juliet

The Tidemark Theatre is excited to present Ballet Jörgen’s: Romeo & Juliet on February 11th, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, anguish and revenge is masterfully transformed into Bengt Jörgen’s magical world of ballet. While remaining true to the original story, Jörgen focuses on creating a clear and emotionally driven journey into this timeless classic. Romeo & Juliet has sparked the imagination of many an artist, and inspired Bengt Jörgen to create works of intimacy and warmth.

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen: Romeo & Juliet premiered in 1997 and has toured around the world to critical acclaim. To ensure the ballet remains as beautiful and vibrant as is was over 20 years ago, it is receiving significant updates for the 2020-2021 North American Tour with new sets and costumes.

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen is Canada’s fifth largest ballet company and the nation’s only major ballet company with a repertoire consisting exclusively of original works. It was founded in 1987 by Susan Bodie and Bengt Jörgen and is based in Toronto, Ontario. The company also has hubs in Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Halifax. Many of Canada’s Ballet Jörgen ballets have earned national and international recognition propelling the company to the forefront of the North American dance scene.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and 99.7 The River, the Tidemark Theatre presents Canada’s Ballet Jörgen: Romeo & Juliet on Friday, February 11th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $42 for Members, $47 for Non Members and $35 for Student and Seniors(+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased at the Tidemark Box Office: Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

