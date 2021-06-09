The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 1 billion views on Spotify and the video has over 362 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

B.C. artist sees 1B Spotify plays with ‘Coffee for Your Head’, joins ranks of Drake, The Weeknd

Powfu’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ smashes past ‘Call Me Maybe’ Spotify plays

A Mission artist’s song has hit 1 billion plays on Spotify, and is on track to become the most popular song to ever come out of the Fraser Valley.

Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” came out in April, 2020, and has already smashed past the number of Spotify plays on Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” which has 664,500,000 plays.

Powfu now joins the ranks of other Canadian artists to have billion-play songs on Spotify, such as Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Jepsen (also from Mission) still holds the popularity record for her 2013 song, when considering its music video has 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Powfu’s music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has 362 million views on YouTube.

But “death bed” is outpacing “Call Me Maybe.” Just under a year ago, it only had 440 million views on Spotify and 90 million YouTube views.

The song was originally released on his SoundCloud page in 2019, and exploded in popularity on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powfu, or Isaiah Faber, is the son of David Faber, the lead singer of the Juno-nominated Canadian punk band Faber Drive.

