Award-winning whale doc debuts Jan. 3 at IMAX Victoria

The IMAX Victoria theatre is set to debut a new director’s cut of Saving Luna on Jan. 3. (Courtesy of the Royal B.C. Museum)

The Royal B.C. Museum is set to debut a new directors’ cut of award-winning documentary Saving Luna on Jan. 3.

The film will be making it’s IMAX screen debut, featuring new high-definition footage, surround sound and narration by Michael Parfit, all tuned specifically for IMAX Victoria – the largest movie screen in the province, according to a news release.

As the name suggests, this film follows the story of Luna, a young male orca that loses his family in Nootka Sound, on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island. Through his determination to make friends with people, Luna sets in motion events that challenge our politics, science and spirit, and make us rethink our most fundamental ideas about the nature of love and friendship.

After winning 25 international film awards, Saving Luna caught the eye of actor Ryan Reynolds, who partnered with the filmmakers to make another version of the film, called The Whale, which Reynolds executive-produced and narrated.

“We are very excited to reveal this new enhanced version of Saving Luna on the giant screen,” said the film’s producer and co-director Dr. Suzanne Chisholm. “The immersive experience of IMAX Victoria is a great fit for this film, because both film and venue work together to transport you to a different time and place.”

The film arrives at IMAX Victoria just in time for the final run of the Royal B.C. Museum’s feature exhibition Orcas: Our Shared Future, which closes March 31.

