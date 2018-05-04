Urban Dance Connection’s Classical Performance Team is set to showcase their skills on stage at the Tidemark Theatre May 17.

Award-winning UDC Classical Performance Team takes Tidemark Stage

Campbell River team has won various awards this season and is always a show worth seeing

Campbell River’s own Urban Dance Connection (UDC) Classical Performance Team is set to showcase their skills on stage at the Tidemark Theatre May 17.

Dancers from the UDC Performance Team will perform all styles of dance in this exciting showcase of talent.

These dancers, ranging in age from five to 18, have won several awards this season, including the Synergy Showdown Championship and members have been chosen to represent the North Island at the Provincial Festival of Performing Arts this spring.

Tickets for the May 17 show are $18 for adults with children 12 and under $15 (+applicable taxes and fees).

Tickets can be purchased online at tidemarktheatre.com or at the box office.

Previous story
Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

Just Posted

This is the dream job for Discovery Passage Aquarium’s new manager

One of the first aquariums Ricky Belanger visited as a child was… Continue reading

Campbell River student shares Ottawa experience with like-minded, passionate youth

By Lokman Wong My name is Lokman Wong. I moved to Campbell… Continue reading

Annual Campbell River Fire Hall Open House a blend of fire safety and fun

This year, department will light up two model living rooms to show benefits of installing sprinklers

VIDEO: Volunteers install viewing platform at Campbell River’s Tyee Spit

Most of work done off site in recent months to reduce eco-footprint

Stage 1 watering restrictions in place as of May 1

As we head into the summer months, the City of Campbell River… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fighting for the first time

Reporter Dawn Gibson steps into the boxing ring to compete in a real fight for the first time

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving

Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country with a backlog of 625,000 transactions

Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

Most Read

  • Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

    The prize will not be awarded due to sex-abuse allegations that have affected the public image of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner

  • Award-winning UDC Classical Performance Team takes Tidemark Stage

    Campbell River team has won various awards this season and is always a show worth seeing