Award-winning UDC Classical Performance Team takes Tidemark Stage

Campbell River team has won various awards this season and is always a show worth seeing

Urban Dance Connection’s Classical Performance Team is set to showcase their skills on stage at the Tidemark Theatre May 17.

Dancers from the UDC Performance Team will perform all styles of dance in this exciting showcase of talent.

These dancers, ranging in age from five to 18, have won several awards this season, including the Synergy Showdown Championship and members have been chosen to represent the North Island at the Provincial Festival of Performing Arts this spring.

Tickets for the May 17 show are $18 for adults with children 12 and under $15 (+applicable taxes and fees).

Tickets can be purchased online at tidemarktheatre.com or at the box office.