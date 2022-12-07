The Tidemark Theatre is excited to present award winning virtuoso guitarist Marc Atkinson and his trio on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Photo submitted

Award winning acoustic guitarist, Marc Atkinson, brings his trio to Campbell River

Marc Atkinson is one of Canada’s finest JUNO-nominated, Western Canadian award-winning musicians and he will be bringing his Marc Atkinson Trio to the Tidemark Theatre Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

His latest CD of solo guitar entitled ‘Solo’ won best instrumental album of the year with CFMA. He is the leader and composer of the internationally renowned Marc Atkinson Trio (and co-founder, composer and performer in the acclaimed folk ensumble, The Bills). The music of this virtuosic group is melodically captivating, sensually charged and ferociously, technically, awe-inspiring.

Embracing a lifetime of musical influences, The Trio, formed in 2000, has toured North America, England and Europe and has received standing ovations everywhere they perform from the Montreal Jazz Festival to the Vancouver International Folk Festival to DjangoFest Northwest. When he is not touring, he is the busy producer of music at his home studio ‘The Barn Studio’ having recorded over 100 albums.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror, and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present The Marc Atkinson Trio on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Members and $35 for Non Members (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Friday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

