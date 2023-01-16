Awakeneers performing live on Folk University Radio, CKTZ 98.5FM, Cortes Island. Photo submitted

Awakeneers acoustic matinee returns to Sybil Andrews Cottage

Nope, they didn’t disappear with the snow, coloured lights, and gingerbread men.

After three full house (cottage!) concerts leading up to the holidays, the Awakeneers return Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. for an authentic folk-roots acoustic performance. Proving to be a welcome occasion to meet friends for coffee, a tasty snack, and uplifting entertainment, their earlier concerts at Sybil Andrews’ little blue Willow Point home helped warm people up on slushy days and keep their cool after snowstorms.

Missed out? Well, get yourself some tickets at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theawakeneers/ before they’re gone – again! Wondering what all the fuss is about? Learn about this earthloving band and their soulful music at awakeneers.com.

