Audition call: Rivercity Players looking for actors – no experience necessary

Campbell River’s community theatre group Rivercity Players is holding auditions for their upcoming production of Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol.

In this goofy comedy, the Farndale ladies (and one man) attempt a production of A Christmas Carol, with varying degrees of success.

Auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street). Director Dee Poulton is looking for four women aged 20+, and one man aged 40+, as well as voiceover actors. Actors must be willing to learn a British accent.

The play will be performed Nov. 24 to Dec. 3 at the Rivercity Stage.

For more information – info@rivercityplayers.ca

