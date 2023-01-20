Audition call for Rivercity Players’ festival entry, Four Old Broads

Rivercity veteran Tim Myerscough plays Frank Doel in Rivercity Player’s 2018’s 84 Charing Cross Road. Myerscough is directing Rivercity Players’ spring production Four Old Broads and is holding auditions. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Rivercity Players, Campbell River’s community theatre group, is holding auditions for their spring production of Four Old Broads by Leslie Kimbell.

The play is Rivercity’s entry into the annual North Island Zone Festival, which the organization is hosting this May.

The comedy is set in Magnolia Place Assisted Living, where retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation – and NOT another trip up to Helen, Georgia to see that “precious little German village for the umpteenth time.”

A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to “the dark side.”

Auditions will be held Monday, Jan. 30 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock Street. Call backs will be Wednesday Feb. 1 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Director Tim Myerscough is seeking four women 60+, two women 30-40, one man 60+, as well as one man and one woman 30+ for Offstage TV show voices.

Rehearsals will begin in March and will be held Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m. Performances will be April 26-30 and May 4-6. An additional performance date will be announced when the zone festival schedule is finalized.

For more information, contact info@rivercityplayers.ca

