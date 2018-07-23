Arts fill the streets of downtown Campbell River during festival

Performers in circus-style costumes dazzled festival-goers in downtown Campbell River. It was part of the River City Arts Festival, which took place on July 21. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Downtown was alive with artistic creation on Saturday at the annual River City Arts Festival. Costumed performers gave the event an enchanted feeling, while music flowed from Spirit Square and children learned to juggle and make crafts. Here are some highlights in pictures.

Taleah Lewis learned about stamp-making at a workshop offered by the Campbell River Art Gallery. Sarah Nicole Dart, a gallery assistant, gave pointers to the young artist. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Morgan Young of Comox was among the artists whose works were on display as part of the festival. Young, who is training to be an art teacher, is shown with a self-portrait. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Musical entertainment at the festival included Non Stop Talk, a funky Victoria-based band. Toes were tapping non-stop during their two sets at Spirit Square. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Walking on stilts were Jenna Strong, Karina Strong and Jamie Black (left to right) of Vesta Entertainment, a source of delight for young festival-goers like Kaylee Lewis. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Festival-goers wrote down the names of local arts landmarks on pieces of driftwood, which were then pieced together by Alex Whitcombe of Drifted Creations into a sculpture of an orca. He’s shown here behind Fergus the Fox, another of his driftwood creations. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Scarlett Walker tried her hand at juggling while Tobyn Pearson, also known as the Great Tobini, provided entertainment and juggling lessons on Shoppers Row. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror