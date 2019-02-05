Celtic Chaos showcases an original contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the land of the Celts and beyond. They will be playing the Heritage Hall in Sayward on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Another great evening as the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society continues to present its live concert series, the second Sunday of the month, at the Heritage Hall in Sayward.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, the folk music ensemble, Celtic Chaos will be performing on stage at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Rd., Sayward. Celtic Chaos showcases an original contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the land of the Celts and beyond.

Dave Barta (accordion) is a multi-talented musician and vocalist who has played keyboards most of his life. His infectious joy and love of music is obvious to all who have attended his concerts.

Gordon Lafleur’s masterful playing adds a smooth melodic quality on wooden Irish Flute and pennywhistle. His playing has been described as “haunting.”

Joyce Beaton plays traditional fiddle and cello. Having grown up in Scotland, traditional music has always been a big part of her life. Joyce has been performing for most of her life, with appearances in Nashville, San Francisco, Aberdeen, and the Isle of Skye.

John Beaton brings variety to Celtic Chaos performances with his poetry recitations. He is a widely published writer.

His own compositions, ranging from humorous to serious, are always entertaining.

Joe Spinelli rounds out Celtic Chaos’s rich sound with his double bass and guitar. Originally from Pennsylvania, Spinelli has decades of on stage experience, including performances with the Chieftains and Natalie MacMaster.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society presents Celtic Chaos and encourages everyone to come and enjoy their infectious good humour, energy, and engaging performance. This is a family friendly event so expect to sing along, laugh, dance, ponder, and have your spirits lifted.

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society maintains a commitment to bringing a variety of talented musicians to the community, and providing quality family friendly entertainment, at affordable prices.

Admission to Celtic Chaois is $10 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Volunteers, members and children under 12 are free.

For more information phone 250-282-0134 or rsampson@saywardvalley.net

