An intimate evening with Corb Lund at the Tidemark Theatre

Multi-award winning artist Corb Lund will be coming to play the Tidemark Theatre on Sept. 17 as part of his solo acoustic tour.

Lund has received multiple CCMA, Juno, and international award nominations and wins. A rural Albertan hailing from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with a long family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is about as authentic as they come. Embracing both his western heritage and his indie rock past through his music, Lund has been known to filter a range of cowboy themes past and present through his unique lens: from rough-and-tumble tales of lawless frontier saloons to the somber realities of running a modern family ranch.

Lund released his highly anticipated album Agricultural Tragic via Warner Music Canada on June 26th, 2020, his first album of original songs in five years, too much acclaim the album debut inside the top 5 in both the US and Canada. It was named number 7 on the No Depression Readers’ “50 Favorite Roots Music Albums of 2020” with the publication saying, “Eloquent and plainspoken, the excellent Agricultural Tragic finds the affable country rocker exploring his roots as a rancher and rodeo rider while striving to adapt this traditional identity to the challenging modern world… Corb Lund radiates authenticity from first note to last.”

The Associated Press said “The result is a distinctive sound — call it Country and Northwestern — that romances the region from which Lund hails.”

Most recently, Lund has been actively leading protests against the Alberta provincial government’s plan to allow open-pit coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. This fall, Lund re-released “This is My Prairie”, featuring some of Alberta’s biggest country artists like Paul Brandt, Terri Clark and more, which some are calling an anthem for the fight against coal. Corb’s album of covers called Songs My Friends Wrote is available now, with new single “Highway 87” (written by Hayes Carll) available now.

The show will be on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for admission and $126 for VIP packages (plus applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Friday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com.

