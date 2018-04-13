Actor/comedian Shaun Majumder plays Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre this June

One of Canada’s Top Comedians, Shaun Majumder hits the Tidemark Theatre this June.

Majumder is a premiere entertainer and comedian hailing from Burlington, Newfoundland (population 350). He may be best recognized as the co-host of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes. He is also a favourite of the internationally-renowned Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, having hosted the TV series for three seasons.

Majumder has starred in the Farrelly Brothers Fox comedy entitled Unhitched, which debuted in March 2008. Majumder’s Comedy Central Presents special also debuted on Comedy Central in April 2008. Majumder’s television career has also included appearances on Fox’s 24, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, and he has been a cast member of the critically acclaimed Canadian series This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

Majumder was recently a guest star on Robson Arms on CTV, the new series Less Than Kind, which will debut this fall on CHUM network and on Da Kink in My Hair on Global TV. His film credits include, Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, The Ladies Man, Pushing Tin, and Purpose and most recently, Bob Funk alongside Rachel Leigh Cook and Olympia Dukakis.

Dedicated to family and community, he has worked with the towns of Burlington, Middle Arm and Smith’s Harbour to “put it on the map.” His documentary series Majumder Manor told the story of his dream to transform his hometown into a high-end, sustainable tourist destination and ran for two seasons on the W Network. Majumder’s latest project is a new ABC drama called 187 Detroit, where he plays Detective Aman Majan. ‘187 Detroit’ is set to be filmed faux-documentary style, with fictional camera crews following a top Motor City homicide division (187 is police code for murder). It also stars, Michael Imperioli (Sopranos, Life on Mars) and James McDaniel (NYPD Blue, Malcom X)

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, What’s On Digest and Coast Discovery Inn, the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions present Majumder at the Tidemark Theatre on June 20. Tickets are $47.50 (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287.PINK!