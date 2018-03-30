The Urban Dance Connection Senior Team advanced to the Synergy Showdown Finals where they won the competition and were named the Synergy Showdown Champions. The dancers were awarded a $1,000 prize from Synergy.

Accolades for Campbell River’s Urban Dance Connection

Urban Dance Connection Classical Division has had an incredible start to their competition and performance season.

Members of the UDC Classical Division’s Performance team, ages 5 to 18, participated in the North Island Festival of Performing Arts in Courtenay and Synergy Dance Competition in Nanaimo in February and March. At NIFPA, the team performed over 80 dances in all styles of dance. They had an amazing couple of weeks on stage and backstage with dancers from Parksville to Port McNeil. The team had a strong showing of top placements and the event was highlighted by the team receiving the Studio Spirit Trophy and having 2 of their dancers awarded with Provincial Rep placements. Timandra Draper will be the Intermediate Ballet Representative, and Shea Bridgen will be the Junior Jazz Representative for the North Island at the BC Performing Arts Festival in Victoria at the end of May. Teegan Stoudt and Bryn Bridgen will also be attending the Provincial Festival as Merited Participants.

Immediately following the North Island Festival of Performing Arts, the team competed at Synergy Dance Competition in Nanaimo. Soloists from this festival received a combined 8 Top 10 soloist awards and the Senior Team received a $100 prize for the best ballet routine of the competition. The Senior Team advanced to the Synergy Showdown Finals where they won the competition and were named the Synergy Showdown Champions. The dancers were awarded a $1000 prize from Synergy. The UDC Classical Division’s Performance Team is now preparing for Ballet Exams, Core Dance Competition in Nanaimo, UDC’s Gala at the Tidemark on May 17th, and their Year End Recital in June. The UDC Performance Team is so excited to bring their hard work to their home stage!

For more information on their upcoming events and programs visit www.riverportdanceworks.com.

