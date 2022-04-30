Acclaimed East Coast rapper Classified heading to the Tidemark this fall

Classified is one of Canada’s most respected and successful rap artists, producers, and songwriters. He will perform at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. @RILEYSMITHPHOTO

Canadian hip hop legend Classified and special guest Reeny Smith will be coming to the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 3.

With an inherent and candid ability to break down the barrier between performer and audience while “leading the vanguard of East Coast hip hop” (Chronicle Herald), Classified is one of Canada’s most respected and successful rap artists, producers, and songwriters. To date, he has released 18 studio albums and joined forces with some of the world’s most prominent Hip Hop artists including Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Royce da 5’9, DJ Premier, Joe Budden, Brother Ali, Maestro Fresh Wes, and many more. His self-titled 2013 release debuted at No. 1 on the Canadian Nielsen Soundscan Chart, has sold over 1 million singles, and is certified 2x Platinum.

As one of the most influential hip-hop artists in Canada with over 200 million streams globally, the multiple JUNO Award winner hosted the 2014 JUNO Awards and has a combined 24 nominations and eight wins between the MuchMusic Video Awards, JUNO Awards, and East Coast Music Awards. In November of 2019, Classified teamed up with hip-hop legend Choclair for the collaborative track and video, Hurt Everybody, which celebrated their collective success in the world of Canadian hip-hop for more than 20 years. In 2022, Classified will offer fans a stripped-down, acoustic take on some of his biggest and most celebrated hits over the past 20 years.

Since releasing her first in EP in 2015, I Am Reeny, Reeny Smith’s powerful voice and vibrant, emotional rollercoaster of a stage show have solidified her as one of the most enthralling artists in Canada.

Signing with Cymba Music Publishing in 2016, she released her breakout single, Good Girl Swag, a song with an unrelenting positivity in an increasingly harsh world. Smith went on to win Music Nova Scotia’s African Canadian Artist of the Year award in 2016, 2017 and 2018, as well as Best RnB Artist award in The Coast’s Best of Halifax awards in 2017 and 2018.

She’s collaborated with artists like Quake Matthews, and opened for Anderson Paak at the Halifax Jazz Festival, but through it all, Smith says the thing she’s the proudest of is developing her craft as a songwriter and being recognized for all of the hard work she’s put into the depth and realism of her work.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Classified: The Retrospected Tour – An Acoustic Night with one of Canada’s most celebrated hip-hop artists on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com

