A true beauty of a performance

Standing room only at Carihi’s Beauty and the Beast

Carihi’s production of Beauty and the Beast last week was a great success with every show sold out.

The extensive cast as well as lighting, sound and other backstage crew members spent countless hours making the production happen.

Jaci McPhee played Belle. She said she joined theatre because she has been passionate about it throughout her life and there is the added bonus of the department being an awesome community.

Cole Devlin, who played Gaston and Luke Kingston who played Le Fou, agreed with McPhee. Kingston added that theatre was a good way to express himself in different ways as well as a good place to meet new people.