From Doo Sat: A Karakoram Ski Expedition Film, Kuba Gzela.

A night of adventure from Baffin to the Balkans

Selection of the best adventure films from around the world will be showing at the Tidemark Theatre

Get ready for a night of adventure on the silver screen with the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour!

Hot on the heels of the annual event held each fall in Banff, Alberta, a selection of the best adventure films from around the world will be showing at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, December 1st and Saturday, December 3rd, and on Quadra Island at the Community Centre on Sunday, December 4th.

There will be films long and short packed with action from mountain biking in Mexico to skiing in the Karakorum.

We’ll meet back up with climbing characters, the Wide Boyz Pete Whittaker and Tom Randall as they tackle one of their most random and challenging climbing projects yet. A splitter crack like no other.

This year two separate programs will be screening. One line up at the Tidemark on December 1st and Quadra December 4th and the second program only at the Tidemark on December 3rd.

On Quadra Island the doors open at 6:15pm and the show starts at 7pm. There will be a concession and door prizes.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for youth, students and seniors. They are available in advance from the Tidemark Theatre box office at 250-287-7465 or online at tidemarktheatre.com.

For more information about the film line up for each night check in at wildisle.ca.

Campbell River

