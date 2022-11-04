A fun take on a festive favourite for Rivercity Players

Rivercity Plays returns to the stage this month with a hilarious take on Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol.

Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol is one of a series of delightful plays about the fictional society and their attempts to mount a production of a famous work.

The ladies and long suffering stage manager, Gordon, mount a full assault on the much loved Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Miscues, costume and prop failures abound but it won’t stop the stalwart thespians from bringing the story to their adoring followers.

The Rivercity Players production will be directed by Dee and Dick Poulton. The directors first saw the play performed in Vancouver several years ago, and as soon as Dick and Dee saw the Rivercity Stage they knew it was the perfect venue to present it in. Dee was quick to respond when Rivercity Players’ call for directors for the 2022-2023 season went out.

“This play is unique in it’s wacky approach to theatre production,” says Dee. “This series of plays are not produced often because of the intricate dance of light, sound and multi-character acting required. There are not many plays that break the fourth wall throughout its acts and the fact that the audience isn’t familiar with this version of A Christmas Carol is really exciting for us.”

The cast features Jennifer Cody, Darlene Carr, Darren Thyne, Cielo Richardson and Kate Humphreys.

Opening night is Thursday Nov. 24 at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock St) at 7:30 p.m. The play runs Nov. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturday Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. It then continues Dec. 1-3 with three more evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available now at www.rivercitytickets.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive theatre