2023 River Concerts series moves to Friday nights beginning July 21

The August 18 River Concert Series show will feature the Jeff Plankenhorn Trio and run in conjunction with the Downtown BIA’s recently announced Bevy About Town event. (Black Press Media photo)

There’s a new night for free live music with the City of Campbell River at Spirit Square!

The River Concerts series is moving to Friday nights, beginning with Winnipeg hip hop act Super Duty Tough Work’s performance on July 21. River Concerts have been held on Wednesday nights since June, but are moving to Fridays to accommodate CR Live Streets programming, which begins on Wednesday, July 19. Spirit Square will welcome several performers as part of the Friday night River Concerts lineup between July 21 and September 1, 2023.

Super Duty Tough Work is a constantly evolving, art-rap ensemble inspired by the dirty jazz sample sound of ’90s east coast hip hop. They are known for their methodically curated sets and razor-sharp delivery with hypnotic loops and effortless transitions. Following the release of their debut EP, Studies in Grey, in 2019, Super Duty Tough Work became the first Manitoba hip hop act to be nominated for the Polaris Prize Long List and were among the nominees for the 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards.

Award-winning folk-pop duo Big Little Lions will take the stage on July 28, 2023, and award-winning harp and guitar-led instrumental band Aerialists will perform on August 4, 2023.

There will be no show on August 11, as the Campbell River Salmon Festival and Highland Gathering will be taking place that weekend at Nunns Creek Park.

The August 18 concert will feature the Jeff Plankenhorn Trio and run in conjunction with the Downtown BIA’s recently announced Bevy About Town event. Plankenhorn is a veteran of the Texas songwriter scene who now calls Campbell River home while continuing to tour annually throughout the United States. His résumé includes a who’s who of Texas singer-songwriters including Ruthie Foster, Joe Ely, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Eliza Gilkyson, and Jimmy LaFave. Known for his electric and steel guitar chops, “Plank” is also an excellent songwriter in his own right, with three solo albums to his name and counting.

New blues-roots band The Blue And Gold led by Trish Klein, of The Be Good Tanyas fame, along with soulful vocalist Ndidi O, will perform on August 25.

The 2023 River Concerts series concludes on September 1, with San Pedro Cinco, a five-piece band with a Latin flavour, led by Vancouver jazz guitarist and Hornby Island resident Tony Wilson.

River Concerts is sponsored by 99.7 The River, with support for visiting artists provided by the Province of BC, through the BC Touring Council, and by Anchor Inn & Suites.

