The models walk through the audience at the conclusion of the show at the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

2019: Another fantastic year in the local arts scene

There was plenty to see and do around the community in 2019 for those who love creative endeavours

Campbell River’s been seeing a boom in arts entertainment over the past few years, and the dancers, painters, musicians, sculptors and other creative folk were out in force again throughout 2019.

Whether it was on stage at the Tidemark Theatre, Rivercity Stage or Spirit Square, in any of the local shops offering up artisan wares from local crafters and artisans or in any of the other various facilities around the community, there was plenty on offer for people to see and do throughout the year.

Some of the highlights were recurring events such as the annual Arts Fest event, which took over downtown streets in July as it does every summer, the Words on the Water writers’ festival at the Maritime Heritage Centre, and, of course, the Shoreline Arts Society’s annual carving competition down at Frank James Park in Willow Point.

But there were plenty of new events and features, as well, including the Patrons of the Arts first – of what it hopes will be an annual – Wearable Art Show at the Tidemark Theatre, as well as the first Art & Earth Festival put on by the Campbell River Arts Council and its community partners.

There was also a new concert series started up at the Rivercity Stage, which brough six acts to town to flesh out the muscial offerings for the year, as well as the ongoing programming at Spirit Square throughout the summer and the city’s CR Live Streets series, which again took over Shoppers Row on Wednesday evenings throughout July and August.

Check out the next edition of The Mirror for a few articles focused on individual organizations and people involved in the local arts scene refelcting on how they feel the year went, and look forward to what the next year – and decade – has in store for arts in the community.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bronwyn Kerr wears Janis Guthy’s Pink Explosion during a bonus performance at the Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 5. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Vancouver-based band the Boom Booms played at Spirit Square in Campbell River on Aug. 8, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Local artist Jill Paris Rody unveils her newest creation at the soiree put on by Patrons of the Arts on Saturday night during the first Art & Earth Festival held last weekend. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Alex Witcombe of Drifted Creations works in the newly-opened Walter Morgan Studio on a new work for last weekend’s Art & Earth Festival. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Donated art of all mediums and from all levels of local artist were donated to the Campbell River Art Gallery in support of it programs during the recent ‘Shoal’ fundraiser, which the board of directors say was just the first of many community-driven fundraising opportunities for local artists and community members to be a part of. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Tidemark Theatre looks to build on success of 2019 in 2020

Just Posted

Tank of liquefied fish retrieved after it fell into the water near Duncan Bay

DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

Happiness, heartbreak, a TV star and a monkey?

It was a year of ups and downs for the community in 2019. Here’s a look at some of what happened

2019: Another fantastic year in the local arts scene

There was plenty to see and do around the community in 2019 for those who love creative endeavours

GALLERY: Campbell River Mirror sports photos of the year

A few of our favourite sports photos from 2019

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Storm set to sweep rain, wind over Vancouver Island

Snow could fall at higher elevations Thursday morning, followed by heavy rain and wind

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

Most Read