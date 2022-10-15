File Photo

File Photo

Mayor candidates answer Mirror’s questions

Links to Mayoral candidates’ answers

To help voters make their decision during election day, The Mirror has combined all the answers to candidate questions in the same place.

Here are the links to the candidates’ answers for Mayor:

COUNCIL: Candidates for mayor asked about fiscal situation

COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates discuss solutions to homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates address issue of housing shortage


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022

Just Posted

Adobe stock
It’s Election Day in Campbell River and area; Here’s everything you need to know

Upper Quinsam Lake pictured on Oct. 13. Photo courtesy Steven Watson, BC Hydro
Campbell River has not had an ‘average’ amount of rainfall for over a year

Hollie Ha produces the podcast Holding Heritage and will be running companion episodes to the Campbell River Mirror/Welcoming Communities Coalition series. Photo contributed
Celebrating newcomer entrepreneurship

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Protests greet federal fish farm consultations in Campbell River