Mayor candidates answer Mirror’s questions

To help voters make their decision during election day, The Mirror has combined all the answers to candidate questions in the same place.

Here are the links to the candidates’ answers for Mayor:

COUNCIL: Candidates for mayor asked about fiscal situation

COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates discuss solutions to homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates address issue of housing shortage



