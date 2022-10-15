Council candidates’ answers to Mirror’s questions

To help voters make their decision during election day, The Mirror has combined all the answers to candidate questions in the same place.
Here are the links to the candidates’ answers for Council:
COUNCIL: Group 1 candidates address homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour
COUNCIL: Group 2 candidates address homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour
COUNCIL: City council candidates asked about housing situation
COUNCIL: City council candidates asked about approach to city finances
