Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Council candidates’ answers to Mirror’s questions

City Council Candidates’ answers

To help voters make their decision during election day, The Mirror has combined all the answers to candidate questions in the same place.

Here are the links to the candidates’ answers for Council:

COUNCIL: Group 1 candidates address homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

COUNCIL: Group 2 candidates address homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

COUNCIL: City council candidates asked about housing situation

COUNCIL: City council candidates asked about approach to city finances


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Adobe stock
It’s Election Day in Campbell River and area; Here’s everything you need to know

Upper Quinsam Lake pictured on Oct. 13. Photo courtesy Steven Watson, BC Hydro
Campbell River has not had an ‘average’ amount of rainfall for over a year

Hollie Ha produces the podcast Holding Heritage and will be running companion episodes to the Campbell River Mirror/Welcoming Communities Coalition series. Photo contributed
Celebrating newcomer entrepreneurship

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Protests greet federal fish farm consultations in Campbell River