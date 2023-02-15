Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

OUR VIEW: To our provincial leaders – please fix one thing

It feels like we never tackle any of our major problems

This is the season of lofty promises from our provincial leaders.

From last week’s Speech from the Throne in the B.C. Legislature, to the budget and fiscal plan on Feb. 21, we’re going to hear a lot about how the province will tackle the myriad problems we face.

You’ve heard about them all for years – the housing crisis, the overdose and toxic drug crisis, inflation and the rising cost of living, and of course, the overstretched health-care system and the lack of family doctors.

The government has, and will again, promise to tackle all of these.

It can hardly do otherwise.

If any government failed to promise some legislative solution or wad of new spending for each and every one of these areas, they’d be skinned alive.

But these problems go back years. None of them are likely to be solved entirely in a single legislative session. We hoped that the first ministers meeting last week delivered aid on health care. We can hope that decriminalization and more funding for treatment helps the drug crisis. We can hope for a housing policy that helps rein in the still-absurd cost of a home.

But we can’t expect any of them to be solved.

Maybe these are problems that are, by their very nature, intractable. Some of them may be literally impossible to solve – there is no magic number of doctors and nurses that will create a perfect health-care system, after all. A perfect system just doesn’t exist.

But it would be nice if Premier David Eby’s government could really make some solid progress on at least one of these fronts by the end of the year.

If just one thing worked out – a plunge in toxic drug deaths, thousands of new affordable homes, immigrant doctors being accredited – it would feel like we might actually solve these other hard problems, finally.

– Black Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: National strategy needed to solve health-care crisis

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Lower mainland residents charged for drug trafficking in Campbell River

Tahsis is 66 km from Gold River, which is the closest community with a grocery store, since the Gold River Co-op opened. The Strathcona Regional District is looking into a bus service along the route between Tahsis and Campbell River, as well as one from Kyuquot to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to look into weekly, bi-weekly bus service to west coast communities

The North Island Snowmoble Association’s annual Snowarama “Funraiser” returns Feb. 19 on Mt. Adrian. This event raises money for B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities/Easter Seals. Photo contributed
Snowarama returns to raise funds for Easter Seals

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)
NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.