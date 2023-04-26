A blue heron swooped over flooded cranberry fields in Pitt Meadows. (David Heberlein/Special to The News)

IN OUR VIEW: ALR marks 50 years

Land reserve has kept farmland safe from development for five decades

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Agricultural Land Reserve in British Columbia, one of the most important pieces of land use legislation ever passed in this province.

Back in 1973, the ALR was put in place to protect farmland from the kind of rampant suburban development that was sweeping across green fields outside just about every major city in the western world, and was already starting to impact the then-sleepy communities of the outer reaches of Metro Vancouver, and into the Fraser Valley.

The idea was that instead of suburban sprawl, what B.C. needed was food security, and security of land use for farmers. With that security, they could keep growing crops and raising livestock for generations to come.

Without the ALR, the Fraser Valley, from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows down through Surrey and Langley, and especially east into Abbotsford and Chilliwack, would look very different.

There would be more low-density suburbia, more endless highways and cloverleafs crammed with traffic. There wouldn’t be those sudden, obvious boundaries you see driving through the region, where houses or business parks suddenly stop dead, and everything beyond is corn fields, berry farms, or cow pastures.

The ALR hasn’t just preserved farmland.

It’s forced us to more efficiently use the land we have free to develop for housing and industry. This has been an annoyance for people for a long time – sure, it would be cheaper to just build over the ALR.

But in the long run, we’ve developed better urban and suburban communities because of it, with housing closer to amenities, less air pollution from hours-long drives, and more green space close to urbanized areas.

And it impacts more than just the Fraser Valley’s fertile banks. Campbell River is surrounded by ALR land, which may surprise people, and it forces deep thinking about how that land is used. Not a bad thing.

It is possible to remove land from the ALR, something that is a necessary mechanism. Fortunately, it’s still done rarely.

As we pass the 50 year mark of the ALR, we should remember that it’s possible to put more land into the reserve, as well as to take it out.

There are some nice plots of land in the Lower Mainland that weren’t included in the ALR back in the 1970s. Some of them remain in rural areas that aren’t, and shouldn’t be, developed.

As we look forward to the next 50 years of farmland protection under the ALR, it might be nice if governments encouraged people to add their properties to the reserve.

– Black Press

Agricultural Land ReserveEditorialsOpinion

