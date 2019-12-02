Yummy potato chip cookie recipe wins Campbell River cook a $200 gift certificate

Campbell River Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski (left) presents a $200 Thrifty Foods gift card to Jennifer Lampert whose Potato Chip Cookie recipe won our Holiday Recipe Contest. Lampert saw the contest in the Mirror and went to our website to enter on the deadline day, Nov. 22. The winning recipe is a family favourite and can be found – along with many others – in our Holiday Song Book and Recipes 2019. To see it visit: https://issuu.com/blackpress/docs/i20191128155314332. Congratulations Jennifer and please check the Mirror and our contest tab on our website for future opportunities to win. Alistair Taylor - Campbell River Mirror photo

