Youth fashion show being held to promote shopping locally and sustainably

Lona Croissant, Salvation Army Family Thrift Store manager, among the racks of the store in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Volunteer Campbell River is holding a youth fashion show on Aug. 20 to highlight how one person’s old clothes can be another’s trendsetting look on the runway — and a way for them to save both cash and the environment.

The fashion show, to be held at Rotary Beach Park from 7 to 9 p.m., will promote sustainable fashion while supporting local clothing, thrift and consignment stores. By featuring apparel donated by approximately a dozen businesses, it will demonstrate how one can shop locally and still make a statement, explained Sarah Mooney, Volunteer Campbell River youth engagement worker.

“We’re trying to highlight all the positive outcomes of using these shops — reducing environmental impacts, putting money back into our local economy, creating more local jobs and letting consumers continually find unique purchases and creations,” said Mooney. “Thrifting is something that can sometimes be overlooked, but it reduces the consumption of resources and energy used in manufacturing and prevents mountains of clothes going to the landfill.”

A local volunteer devised the idea for the show. It is being held as part of Youth2020Can, a Vancouver Island-wide program to empower and support local youth, aged 15 to 29, with their ideas and passions. Attendees to the free show are being encouraged to bring a blanket or chair from which to watch the show’s volunteer models.

Not only is shopping at thrift stores affordable, it also helps repurpose, reuse and recycle items, explained Lona Croissant, Salvation Army Family Thrift Store manager. Over a six-month period last year, the store recycled over 50,000 pounds of textiles, as well as electronics, appliances and shoes, among other items.

The store promotes repurposing items, such as specialty gowns and other items for proms, for people to buy to make into other garments or crafts — a trend being driven by social media.

“You can tell what’s in favour on Pinterest by what people are buying,” she said.

More young people are visiting thrift stores because they are more aware of environmental issues while also hunting for deals, said Croissant.

“When you see how many gallons of water is used to make a pair of jeans — and you can find a pair of jeans here sometimes that normally cost $200 but you can get for $6 — I see a lot more younger people coming in.”

For more information on the event, email Volunteer Campbell River at youth@volunteercr.ca or see the organization’s social media accounts.

