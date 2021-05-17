Young Professionals raise over $6,000 for Better at Home project

The Young Professionals of Campbell River handed off a cheque worth over $6,000 to the Better at Home program after a successful virtual dinner party fundraiser.

On May 8, the group put together a virtual dinner party provided by More Eatery where participants had meal kits delivered to cook at home while they tuned in to Zoom for fund-raising activities. The night featured things like a silent auction, a 50/50 draw, and a Heads or Tails game where people were entered to win a stay at the Gowlland Harbour resort on Quadra Island. Overall, the group raised a total of $6,605 for the Better at Home program.

“Because of COVID, people think that we can’t be doing things,” said Michaela Arruda, part of the events committee with the Young Professionals. “There are so many ways that we can be creative.”

The Better at Home project is a program that helps seniors and elders stay in their own homes longer and maintain community connections by providing some basic non-medical support services like visits, transportation, housekeeping and grocery shopping assistance. For more information, visit https://www.volunteercr.ca/senior-peer-support/.

RELATED: Changes to some services, but Better at Home still a lifeline for seniors during COVID

New pen-pal program looks to connect seniors and youth in Campbell River



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsCommunityLocal News