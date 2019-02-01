VIDEO: Young polar bear swimmer launches fundraising campaign in Campbell River

Sylas Thompson, 11, is swimming daily until he raises $30,000 for two community groups

A screenshot shows Campbell River resident Sylas Thompson, 11, just after a swim in the ocean at Tyee Spit on Feb. 1. Image by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Sylas Thompson, 11, jumped into the cold water at Tyee Spit on Friday afternoon in front of a group of at least 50 cheering supporters.

Asked how he felt as he emerged from the water, he said “good, refreshed.”

He’s swimming every day until he raises $30,000 for the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kind Hearts, two groups that help people struggling with poverty.

You can donate through GoFundMe, or through a bank account set up under the name “Sylas Swims” – account number 754364 – at the Discovery Harbour branch of Coastal Community Credit Union.

