VIDEO: Young polar bear swimmer launches fundraising campaign in Campbell River

Sylas Thompson, 11, jumped into the cold water at Tyee Spit on Friday afternoon in front of a group of at least 50 cheering supporters.
Asked how he felt as he emerged from the water, he said “good, refreshed.”
He’s swimming every day until he raises $30,000 for the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kind Hearts, two groups that help people struggling with poverty.
You can donate through GoFundMe, or through a bank account set up under the name “Sylas Swims” – account number 754364 – at the Discovery Harbour branch of Coastal Community Credit Union.
