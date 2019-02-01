A screenshot shows Campbell River resident Sylas Thompson, 11, just after a swim in the ocean at Tyee Spit on Feb. 1. Image by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Young polar bear swimmer launches fundraising campaign in Campbell River

Sylas Thompson, 11, is swimming daily until he raises $30,000 for two community groups

Sylas Thompson, 11, jumped into the cold water at Tyee Spit on Friday afternoon in front of a group of at least 50 cheering supporters.

Asked how he felt as he emerged from the water, he said “good, refreshed.”

He’s swimming every day until he raises $30,000 for the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kind Hearts, two groups that help people struggling with poverty.

READ MORE: Brr! Campbell River boy to plunge into icy waters daily for charity

READ MORE: Campbell River man swims in memory of his late cousin in a month-long for food bank

You can donate through GoFundMe, or through a bank account set up under the name “Sylas Swims” – account number 754364 – at the Discovery Harbour branch of Coastal Community Credit Union.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Strathcona Regional District residents can learn to prepare for wildfire season

Just Posted

Demolition company ‘exposed worker to serious injury or death’ at former Campbell River mill – WorkSafeBC

ABC Recycling failed to employ professional engineer before collapse – report

Overturned semi closes Inland Island Highway northbound at Jubilee

Detour in place via Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19A

Mowi updates Strathcona Regional District on certification efforts

Company is moving toward full certification in its operations

First Nations carvings stolen during break-and-enter at downtown Campbell River office

Stolen artwork includes Bear Dancer carving by Quadra Island-based artist Michael Price

Comox Valley Land Trust protects 27 acres of Father Charles Brandt hermitage

Donation of land rights from Father Charles Brandt ensures 27-acres of natural forest on the banks of the Oyster River are protected in perpetuity

VIDEO: Young polar bear swimmer launches fundraising campaign in Campbell River

Sylas Thompson, 11, is swimming daily until he raises $30,000 for two community groups

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Most Read