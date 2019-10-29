BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson with perhaps a future employee, four-year-old Aksel Arpin, of Comox. His LEGO work includes the John Hart powerhouse and penstocks. Photo submitted

Young Comox hydroelectric fan builds John Hart Dam replica out of Lego

Four-year-old Aksel Arpin of Comox and his family were fairly regular visitors to BC Hydro’s Campbell River Hydroelectric Facilities Discovery Centre beside Elk Falls.

During one of those visits he said he really liked the big hydroelectric facilities, and had built a John Hart powerhouse at home.

That got BC Hydro’s attention.

“I was told about this cool, keen little man and asked that the next time he comes to the centre, to please get his mum’s contact information so I could ask to see his LEGO,” BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson said in a press release. “Then we received a mailed letter from a mum requesting a BC Hydro badge or sticker to help her son to be a BC Hydro worker for Halloween. Right away I knew it was him.”

Watson responded and recently met with the family at their home in Comox to meet the youngster, to see the LEGO work, and provide him with a BC Hydro hard hat and few goodies. Arpin had seen the many John Hart project construction videos that featured Watson providing the overviews.

They met for about 30 minutes.

“I think he was excited to meet me but I was more excited to meet him,” said Watson. “It was so impressive to see all that LEGO detail and imagination, and of course supportive parents, to develop the powerhouse and have things like the one remaining surge tower in place.

“He also built the interpretive centre and the Elk Falls Suspension Bridge out of LEGO. Amazing.”

Watson said his mum had done a nice job on his costume and was all dressed up.

He turns five in December.

“Aksel really looked the part and it was such a pleasure to meet him and his family,” added Watson. “I doesn’t get any better than this. He wants to work on our dams and powerhouses, and if he maintains that track, we would be lucky to have him.”

Most Read