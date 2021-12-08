Young Campbell River artist selling postcards featuring her photography

Maya McCutcheon, 12, had success with her art while living in Fort St. James

McCutcheon plans to donate part of her proceeds to charity. Contributed photo

Maya McCutcheon, 12, has been making and selling art since she was six-years-old.

The Phoenix Middle School student’s latest venture involves photography. She took a series of delightful local snaps, and turned them into postcards.

For one of the cards, McCutcheon stacked a series of stones on a log down by Tyee Spit, for another she took an adorable photo of a baby alpaca while on a school trip to Holly Hill farm, and for the last she captured a beautiful sunset at Shelter Bay on Mother’s Day.

An eagerness to create, and an entrepreneurial spirit has served her well.

She moved to Campbell River from Fort St. James, where she garnered quite a name for art cards she created.

The City of Prince George featured her work on some thank you cards for Christmas, and McCutcheon was also a regular at art fairs, as well as the farmers market.

Ideally, she would like to integrate herself into a similar community here.

While, it’s nice to make some extra pocket money doing what she loves, McCutcheon has always given back to those less fortunate than her.

“I donate a chunk of my profit money to the community,” she said. “In my old town, I donated to the food and toy drives.”

McCutcheon can be reached by email at mayarunninggirl@gmail.com



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

