Writing workshop series launched with Haig-Brown writer-in-residence Andrea Routley

Writers and booklovers have lots to look forward to this winter with the Museum at Campbell River’s lineup of literary events.

Writer in Residence Andrea Routley will be presenting a number of workshops and presentations, giving local writers unique opportunities to work with her on developing their own craft.

On Jan. 14, Routley will be presenting her published book, This Unlikely Soil, at the museum in a free presentation, discussing its themes and the process of writing. She’ll also include readings from her current project that she is working on during her residency at Haig-Brown House.

Over February, March, and April, Routley will be hosting a series of workshops exploring the role of curiosity in storytelling, our environment, and the use of the body as metaphor in writing. All workshops are $45 and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the museum boardroom. Registration is available at the museum or through the website at crmuseum.ca. She will also be leading a masterclass in manuscript evaluation in partnership with the library, building the strength and capacity of local writers to develop and support each other. An exact date is still to be determined.

Also included in the literacy lineup is a book launch with local writer Harold Macy at the end of January for his latest work, All the Bears Sing. In it, Macy assembles a collection of short stories exploring life in British Columbia. Holding a genuine appreciation for the natural beauty of the West Coast, Macy uses the stories to reflect on how we both shape—and are shaped—by the land we inhabit. Macy will be offering a selection of readings at the event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the museum. The launch is free to attend, and no registration required.

About the Museum at Campbell River…

The Museum at Campbell River is an award winning, regional history museum sharing the stories of the peoples of Northern Vancouver Island.

It features vibrant and contemporary exhibits of First Nations cultures and historic coastal lifestyles, where visitors gain a deeper understanding of the region’s rich history. The experiential and interactive exhibits feature a dramatic presentation of The Treasures of Siwidi, the powerful voice of Chief Robert Joseph recounts one family’s ancestral history as it is being illustrated through a collection of spectacular contemporary masks.

Visitors can explore a railway logging camp, climb behind the wheel of an early logging truck, imagine what it was like to live aboard a tiny floathouse raft, and learn about the many different methods of early commercial fishing.

The Museum also features an exploration of the impacts of colonization with an insightful exhibit developed with Indigenous curators. With a large gallery that hosts travelling and in-house curated temporary exhibits, there is always something new to discover.

