Woodlot owners donate air purifiers to Quadra school

Ellen Russel and Alex Hartford dropped off seven air purifiers donated by Quada Island woodlot owners for use at Quadra Island Elementary School. Photo Contributed

Quadra Island woodlot owners are clearing the air at Quadra Elementary School.

Literally.

The island’s woodlot owners banded together to purchase seven air purifiers for the school, one for each classroom. The donation was greatly appreciated.

“Their generous gift certainly came at the right time for us, when COVID-19 numbers were on the increase and so were the worries in the community,” said Quadra Elementary principal Fred Schaub. “While this generous donation is perfect for the times we are in, those air-purifiers will keep on giving, as we often have forest fire smoke to deal with in the later parts of our summers.

“The thoughtfulness of this gift brought tears to some of our staff members, as it shows the wonderful care in our community for our little but great school here on Quadra Island. Our students are busy writing thank you notes to the different woodlot owners to show their appreciation. In a time when it would be easy to simply hunker-down and wait things out, this gesture shows the power of caring and kindness in difficult times.”

The woodlot owners involved are: Alex Hartford, Dick Whittington, Coleen and John Marlow, Jerry Benner, Markus Kellerhals, Nigel Ross, Mark Nyswander, Ted Lewis c/o Cape Mudge Forestry Ltd., Chantal Blume and Ken Dodd, and Dave Younger.

