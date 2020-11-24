NIC instructor Tom Klatt works with a student in NIC’s carpentry shop. Women in Construction Trades training will be held in communities throughout the region – giving women a chance to sample various trades and explore new career opportunities. NIC photo

NIC instructor Tom Klatt works with a student in NIC’s carpentry shop. Women in Construction Trades training will be held in communities throughout the region – giving women a chance to sample various trades and explore new career opportunities. NIC photo

Women invited to sample the construction trades

Women interested in exploring a career in trades are invited to a unique training opportunity to sample a variety of trades careers.

Women in Construction Trades is a series of tuition-free sessions, led by experienced instructors and industry professionals who will provide an overview of various trades programs and skills taught at NIC, and is funded by the Government of Canada’s Women in Construction Fund.

Each session is 1-2 weeks long and will be offered via a mix of in-person and digital delivery.

Sessions will be offered in Campbell River, Comox Valley, Port Alberni and Port Hardy.

“Building on the success of the inaugural program delivered in Port Alberni during Winter 2020, we are pleased to announce we are expanding this program across our service area,” said Cheryl O’Connell, Dean of Trades and Technical Programs at NIC.

“The Women in Construction Trades sessions offer a great overview of NIC’s trades programs and related employment opportunities for graduates,” O’Connell added. “These orientation sessions are designed for women who are interested in exploring the trades, seeking information on NIC’s trades training or considering a career change.”

Trades topics covered in the sessions will vary by location and may include subjects like welding, joinery, automotive and carpentry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to practice hands-on skills in NIC’s well-equipped training shops and experience trades training firsthand.

The training will be held:

· Jan. 11-22, 2021 – Campbell River

· Jan. 18-29, 2021 – Comox Valley

· Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2021 – Port Alberni

· Feb. 8-12, 2021 – Port Hardy

To register or learn more, visit www.nic.bc.ca/trades or contact ashley.russo@nic.bc.ca.

RELATED: Carpentry foundation program coming to Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverPost-secondary Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drop off donations at Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot in Tyee Plaza
Next story
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Just Posted

Two solar panels similar to the one pictured were stolen from roadside instrument stations at the John Hart Dam. Call the RCMP 250-286-6221 if you have any information about this incident. Photo submitted by Campbell River RCMP
Man and dog flee imaginary police pursuit; Man arrested, dog sent home

Weekly update from Campbell River RCMP

B.C. will be testing its Alert Ready system on Nov. 25. Black Press Media file
Why some people don’t get emergency alert notifications

Province testing Alert Ready system on Wednesday

Diana deWitt of the Coastal Community Credit Union (right) presents a cheque for $500 to Knight Larry Panich in their ongoing support of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Photo contributed
Drop off donations at Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot in Tyee Plaza

It is also one of two places where you can get your Christmas Hamper application

(Village of Sayward)
Sayward elects new mayor and two council members

New mayor-elect Mark Baker and council members will be sworn in on Dec. 1.

The Strathcona Regional District received Safe Restart funding from the provincial government. File photo
SRD receives provincial safe restart funding

Allocation of funds to be determined by staff

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

Most Read