Women invited to sample the construction trades

NIC instructor Tom Klatt works with a student in NIC’s carpentry shop. Women in Construction Trades training will be held in communities throughout the region – giving women a chance to sample various trades and explore new career opportunities. NIC photo

Women interested in exploring a career in trades are invited to a unique training opportunity to sample a variety of trades careers.

Women in Construction Trades is a series of tuition-free sessions, led by experienced instructors and industry professionals who will provide an overview of various trades programs and skills taught at NIC, and is funded by the Government of Canada’s Women in Construction Fund.

Each session is 1-2 weeks long and will be offered via a mix of in-person and digital delivery.

Sessions will be offered in Campbell River, Comox Valley, Port Alberni and Port Hardy.

“Building on the success of the inaugural program delivered in Port Alberni during Winter 2020, we are pleased to announce we are expanding this program across our service area,” said Cheryl O’Connell, Dean of Trades and Technical Programs at NIC.

“The Women in Construction Trades sessions offer a great overview of NIC’s trades programs and related employment opportunities for graduates,” O’Connell added. “These orientation sessions are designed for women who are interested in exploring the trades, seeking information on NIC’s trades training or considering a career change.”

Trades topics covered in the sessions will vary by location and may include subjects like welding, joinery, automotive and carpentry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to practice hands-on skills in NIC’s well-equipped training shops and experience trades training firsthand.

The training will be held:

· Jan. 11-22, 2021 – Campbell River

· Jan. 18-29, 2021 – Comox Valley

· Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2021 – Port Alberni

· Feb. 8-12, 2021 – Port Hardy

To register or learn more, visit www.nic.bc.ca/trades or contact ashley.russo@nic.bc.ca.

RELATED: Carpentry foundation program coming to Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverPost-secondary Education