With days left to go, Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund short of monetary donations

Michal Marzec and Vicky McNeil from Ocean Pacific Marine Store & Boatyard present Mike Beston, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus with a cheque for $1,360. The donation was raised by the employees of Ocean Pacific Marine to help support the CR Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Photo contributed

The Knights of Columbus are thanking the community for its response to the needs of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund and to once again ask for physical help from the community on hamper delivery day.

The delivery date is this Saturday, Dec. 21 and volunteers are needed to assemble the hampers or to deliver them around the city. The effort starts at 8 a.m. and continues until finished, generally about 2 p.m. The assembly and delivery of hampers is done from the former Target store in the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre. The adjacent picture shows more information.

Many clubs, organizations and schools have donated food, toys and money to help the Knights achieve their goal of assembling and delivering 1,154 hampers to those in need in our community. As of Saturday, Dece. 14 the monetary donations to the fund had not yet reached the amount required to pay for the food that has been purchased to augment that which has been donated by the public.

The Knights wish to repeat that all the money donated is used to purchase groceries. Toys for kids and gifts for seniors are generously donated by the community. There are still a few days left to donate to allow them to meet their obligations.

The donation drop-off is the hamper fund office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store and is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. until delivery day, Dec. 21. The phone number at the office is 250-914-3716.

