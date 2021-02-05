Instructor Karen Cummings prunes an apple tree in preparation for the workshop. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust

Instructor Karen Cummings prunes an apple tree in preparation for the workshop. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust

Winter is the perfect time for pruning fruit trees

Greenways hosting virtual workshop on caring for apple and pear trees

Even though it is winter, there is still work to be done in the garden.

That’s the premise behind the upcoming Greenways Land Trust virtual gardening workshop. On Feb. 16, the group will be hosting an apple and pear tree pruning workshop taught by Comox-based arborist Karen Cummings. Cummings has experience working in nurseries, garden centres, golf courses, municipalities and has a sustainable landscape design and garden management company.

The workshop is the start of the 2021 season for Greenways, and is the first of a few planned workshops to follow in the footsteps of last year’s virtual classes.

“We have run the garden series last year on Zoom, and that was very much appreciated by the audience, so after putting everything on Youtube, we still heard from people how great the workshops were. We thought we’d just extend it into this year too and hopefully people are not Zoomed out yet,” said Lydia Stratemann of Greenways.

“We’re still brainstorming ideas. Pruning is going to be the first one. We picked that topic for right now because people will be able to go ahead in their own yards right now in the mid to late winter and copy what they learn from the course.”

Mid- to late-winter is the perfect time to prune pear and apple trees, and it is also the perfect time to hold the first iteration of the new series. Cummings visited Stratemann’s home to film a few demonstrations for the Zoom workshop, which will help make the discussion a bit more clear.

“It was so interesting having her here and looking at our tree. I know it got pruned before, but definitely not professionally. It was kind of mind blowing how she went about it,” Stratemann said. “It’s a science, it’s really interesting.”

The course will be held over Zoom on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the event on Facebook and are $12,proceeds of the event are going to help with Greenways’ food security programming.

“This is just going to be so helpful for everybody,” Stratemann said. “The food focus is so big. Anything we can do to help people grow their own food in a more effective way is just great.”

RELATED: Good Food Box program coming to Campbell River

Greenways Land Trust made it work in a difficult year


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEnvironmentgardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mental health focus at Berwick by the Sea independent living community

Just Posted

Instructor Karen Cummings prunes an apple tree in preparation for the workshop. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Winter is the perfect time for pruning fruit trees

Greenways hosting virtual workshop on caring for apple and pear trees

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

Adapting to rising sea levels is one of the actions identified in the plan. Photo by Mark Seal
Campbell River wants input on Climate Change Action plan

Plan details ways city is planning to adapt to a changing climate

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
Municipal By-Election Candidates answer: Do you feel the current council is doing enough?

The second in an ongoing series of Q&As with the candidates up for election on Feb. 27

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls in Feb. and March. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

The B.C. Ministry of Education expanded mask rules for public school students on Feb. 4. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools

Teachers’ union rep says B.C. rules fall short of other provinces

Cruise ship arrives at Victoria Harbour, a prime source of international tourism that has been suspended in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria small businesses hoping to survive extended cruise ship ban

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority supports extension, but says losses will follow

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

In early 2022, B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to participate in the Premises Identification (ID) program. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to ID their livestock by end of 2021

The program will allow the province to trace animals in times of danger and disease

A member of the Seabird Island Fire Department. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
Indigenous reporting system to track fires on reserves, increase prevention across Canada

The system will gather and analyze fire data, and close gaps in fire protection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Most Read