Willow Point Summer Market back for third go-round

Now accepting applications for ‘anything and everything,’ but specifically in need of entertainers

Willow Point Summer Market is gearing up for a third season this year on the last weekend of June and last weekend of July. They are currently accepting applications to be part of the fun. Photo contributed

The Willow Point Summer Market is returning for a third season this year, still on a reduced schedule from year one, but looking to build momentum from year two.

“We’re going to do the last weekend of June and the last weekend of July this year,” says organizer Nadia Rieger. She and co-organizer Noella Duncan have been on-board this effort since the beginning and are looking forward to a third round of fun.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s well worth it,” Rieger says.

That “a lot of work” is why the market went from a twice-monthly event in year one to just two weekends all summer in year two. Well, that and the fact that both she and Duncan were adding to their families last year and either had babies on the way or just fresh out into the world.

“That’s something we’d very much like to get it back to again,” Rieger says. “I’d love for it to even become a weekly thing – and there’s probably enough interest from vendors to do that – but for right now it’s important to just keep it going on a smaller scale and build momentum and popularity.”

One of the differences this year, she says, is that they are opening the market to everyone and anyone, not just home-based businesses and makers of hand-crafted artisan goods – though there will obviously still be space for them.

“It’s open to non-profits and small businesses this year, too,” she says. “Whatever you do, there’s a place for you at this market to come and set up and share it with people. If you run dance classes or offer insurance, you can book a both and come get the word out about what you do.”

In terms of specifics, Rieger says, they’d really like to see the market move into more of an “experience” than a shopping venue.

“We’d really like to get more entertainers on board,” she says. “We need more musicians and performers to come busk, because we know the community has some amazing musicians that are looking for a place to share their music.

“And we’re letting them come for free and put a hat or case down and make some money while they’re at it. We just ask that they contact us to register and get a time slot so it’s not just a free-for-all.”

They’re also looking for food trucks, petting zoos, bouncy castles and anything else that will add to the atmosphere and make it more fun and rewarding for people to attend.

But while they are opening it up to anyone and everyone this year, they are standing by their practice of not having more than one booth or vendor of any single type of offering.

“We’re ensuring if there’s one kind of maker, for example, we won’t accept another maker who does the same thing,” she says.

“So that’s all the more reason to get your application in ASAP.”

Spaces for the market are $30 per day, and tables are available for rent at an additional cost, as are tents – but they only have a limited number to offer. Spaces are limited to “about 30” on Saturdays and “about 50” on Sundays. The market, as always, will go up in the parking lot between Sunrise Plaza and Tim Hortons on the South Island Highway across from Frank James Park.

Anyone interested in being a part of the market should contact Rieger by stopping in at The Crowsnest Gallery and Art Studio in Sunrise Plaza, emailing her at crowsnestartist@gmail.com or calling 778-348-2769.

You can also contact her through the gallery Facebook page (@crowsnestgallery) or the Willow Point Summer Market Facebook Page (@willowpointsummermarket).