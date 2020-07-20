The Mirror has assembled a map of local businesses that continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Need to know what businesses in Campbell River are open and what services they are providing during the COVID-19 pandemic? Consult our map.

You can filter what you see on the map by category by clicking on the eye next to the category name, or use keywords to search (drive-thru, pick-up, delivery, senior hours, online store, take-out).

If you are a local business and you’re not on the list, please email your information to circulation@campbellrivermirror.com and we’ll add you. If you’re on the list and want to make changes, please email us.

