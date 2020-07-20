UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

The Mirror has assembled a map of local businesses that continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Need to know what businesses in Campbell River are open and what services they are providing during the COVID-19 pandemic? Consult our map.

You can filter what you see on the map by category by clicking on the eye next to the category name, or use keywords to search (drive-thru, pick-up, delivery, senior hours, online store, take-out).

If you are a local business and you’re not on the list, please email your information to circulation@campbellrivermirror.com and we’ll add you. If you’re on the list and want to make changes, please email us.

