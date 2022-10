A 30 foot humpback whale carving was installed at Ken Forde Park in Campbell River this week.

The statue was made by Drifted Creations, and commissioned by the Campbell River Association of Tour Operators. It is part of a new interpretive site at the park.

Also new are fixed binoculars, new signage, other restored signage and information about whales in the waters around Campbell River.



A 30 foot humpback whale statue is part of a new interpretive site at the park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror