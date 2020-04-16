Black Press Media launches network-wide campaign to shine light on uplifting stories durin the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Press Media launches network-wide campaign to shine light on uplifting stories durin the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

With no clear idea of when the ongoing pandemic will end, Canadians have been left to face a lot of uncertainty.

But as we grapple through the unknowns, many have stepped up to ensure their connection to community remains strong.

As our reporters across Western Canada work to bring you, the reader, the most up-to-date news on COVID-19 they too are members within the communities we serve.

That’s why we’re launching the #WereInThisTogether campaign, as a way to showcase the feel-good stories of resilience and compassion that people need now more than ever before.

Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and video to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca to be featured across our community news network of 80 publications within Western Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River’s 2020 Salmonfest and Logger Sports Competitions and Highland Gathering cancelled

Just Posted

Campbell River’s 2020 Salmonfest and Logger Sports Competitions and Highland Gathering cancelled

The 2020 Campbell River Salmonfest and Logger Sports Competitions and Highland Gathering… Continue reading

Let’s thank our essential workers – put up your poster!

Place poster wrapped around Wednesday edition of the Campbell River Mirror in your window

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Strathcona Community Health Network welcomes new coordinator

Coordinator has goals reaching beyond COVID-19 pandemic

Campbell River to review financial situation in light of COVID-19

Special meeting will be held April 20 and webcast for public viewing through the city’s website

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Paper Excellence Canada announces further temporary curtailment at Island mill

Heavy impacts from triple threat of fibre shortages, Malware attack and COVID-19

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

Young grizzly bear saved by the joint efforts of First Nations and conservation officers on Hanson Island

Collaborative approach to relocate the grizzly was applauded by the Minister of Environment calling it a ‘power of partnership’

Most Read