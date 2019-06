Alistair Taylor’s Daily Walk in the Park comes from the beautiful Campbell River waterfront

For today’s Daily Walk in the Park, I thought I’d do the weather and highway report from today’s park.

Ellis Park is located at the foot of Rockland Road and is part of the Sea Walk.

FOR MORE IN SERIES, VISIT:

Take a walk among Coronation Park’s regal trees

Ken Forde Park – Home of one of Campbell River’s favourite pastimes

Take a Walk in the Park during Recreation and Parks Month

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter