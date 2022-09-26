Wearable Art Show returns with with extravagant flair

The models walk through the audience at the conclusion of the show at the 2019 Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

One of the most spectacular visual extravaganzas Campbell River has seen in a long while is returning.

The Wearable Art Show is a fashion show and fundraising gala for the Patrons of the Arts (POTA) that returns Oct. 15 to the Tidemark Theatre.

Those who attended the 2019 Wearable Art Show will remember a dazzling night of creativity and big time fun as the community’s creative talents designed extravagant new and recycled wearable art.

The Wearable Art Show is essentially a fashion show of the most extravagant kind. Exquisite, breathtaking and avant-garde costumes are created by Campbell River’s brilliant artists. POTA chair Penny Gosselin says besides being a fun event, the Wearable Art Show, like all POTA efforts, gives local artists a boost.

“It’s really important that artists are acknowledged for their work,” Gosselin said. “They’re always struggling.”

The Wearable Art Show showcases their talents, she said.

Many Wearable Art Show designers use upcycled materials for dramatic effect. Picture elegant gowns made from layers and layers of that red netting from onion bags. How about a shimmery flapper-style dress featuring thousands of linked silver pulltabs from beer cans? You know that tin foil used for colouring hair in salons? Imagine piecing those bits together to create an electrifying design worthy of a magnificent Broadway production.

These powerful creations rocked the stage for the 2019 Wearable Art Show. Now it’s back with a bigger entourage to present the season’s hottest event. And it’s not just the allure of high fashion that you’ll love, everyone’s invited to a lively post-show reception, complete with photo booth for selfies with the artists and models.

Prizes will be offered for the best designs – three $500 prizes, in fact. There will also be prize draws for ticket holders, so hang onto your ticket stub.

The Wearable Art Show is produced by Patrons of the Arts (POTA), a fundraising branch of the Campbell River Arts Council. Your ticket purchase will help the local arts community present creative activities for all to enjoy.

POTA was created in 2019 to fill a large void in the community when it came to local artists, wether they are visual or performing artists. POTA’s mandate is simple – support artists individually by giving them opportunities to showcase their art. By doing this, it allows the community the joy of having a vibrant art scene.

Tickets to the Wearable Art Show are $42 Admission, $15 Live Stream Admission (+applicable taxes & fees). Tickets are avaialble at the POTA website, pota.ca and the Tidemark Theatre’s website, tidemarktheatre.com.

