Paddlers were treated to calm waters and sunshine during the annual Santa Paddle at Stories Beach on Dec. 15, 2019. Photo by Billie Harlow

More than 30 people took part in an Stories Beach holiday annual tradition.

Sunday afternoon community members hit the water on stand up paddleboards (SUP) and in canoes for the Santa Paddle.

Family members kept warm and dry on shore with hot chocolate and a bonfire while paddlers decked out in Santa hats and elvish ears hit the water.

