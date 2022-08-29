Nothing like some sidewalk chalk to help celebrate the first anniversary of Q̓ʷalayu House in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

WATCH: Qwalayu House first anniversary celebrated

Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island holds backyard picnic to celebrate milestone

It has been one year since Q̓ʷalayu House opened in Campbell River, and the Vancouver Island Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island put on a bit of a party to celebrate.

The foundation held a backyard picnic at the house, serving burgers, popcorn, cake and drinks to major donors, families and other community members.

Q̓ʷalayu House is a home away from home set up for Island families who need to travel to Campbell River for pediatric or maternal healthcare.

“The house is functioning just the way we thought it would, and families are finding their way to us from far north on the Island, from surrounding islands like Quadra and Cortes, from the west, Tahsis, Zeballos and Gold River,” said Director of Family Programs, Anita Brassard. “It’s not a simple drive to get to a hospital for these folks, so it’s great that they have a safe, welcoming place to land.”

The Campbell River Daybreak Rotary club donated a cheque for $35,000 at the event.

“It’s the donors who have made this all possible,” Brassard said. “We continue to fundraise in perpetuity to keep the doors open.”

Q̓ʷalayu House is modelled off Jeneece Place in Victoria, which has similar programming for families who need to travel for healthcare on the southern part of the Island.

RELATED: Campbell River’s Qwalayu House to start providing a home away from home this summer

Qwalayu House in Campbell River to be North Island families’ home away from home


Young artists decorated the sidewalk at Q̓ʷalayu House for the first anniversary party on Aug. 29. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Stakeholders and members of the community were invited to celebrate the first anniversary of the Q̓ʷalayu House facility in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Shelly Engelhardt, Leadership and Legacy Giving Manager of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island helped celebrate by distributing some delicious popcorn to guests. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

