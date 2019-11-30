Decorated trucks travel along Shoppers Row for the Big Truck Parade in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. More than 70 trucks took part, making it the largest Big Truck Parade to date. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

WATCH: Largest ever Big Truck Parade lights up Campbell River

More than 70 vehicles took part in annual celebration to ring in holiday season

More than 70 vehicles took part in Campbell River’s largest Big Truck Parade to date.

Dump trucks, cement trucks, busses, emergency vehicles and more – all lit-up with care – rolled along Highway 19A from Rockland Road to Shoppers Row Friday night delighting onlookers.

Events to usher in the holiday season took place downtown following the parade, such as the lighting of the tree, carolers, face-painting, a gingerbread decorating contest and more.

