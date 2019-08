WATCH: Highland Gathering celebrates Scottish and Celtic culture

Dancing, music and athletics all on display

The second annual Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend.

The gathering takes place during SalmonFest at Nunns Creek Park and is a celebration of Celtic and Scottish Culture.

Results:

Solo competition Winners

Grade 5 2/4 March Jack Martin

Grade 5 Slow Air Jack Martin

Grade 4 2/4 March Ailsa Wilson

Grade 4 6/8 March Ailsa Wilson

Grade 3 2/4 March Chris McBride

Grade 3 Strathspey & Reel Chris McBride

Grade 2 March, Strathspey & Reel Ewan Jones

Grade 2 Jig Ewan Jones

Grade 1 March, Strathspey & Reel Fraser Jones

Grade 1 Jig Fraser Jones

Adult 2/4 March Ann Snow

Adult Slow Air Ian Mackenzie

Adult 6/8 March Kin Clarke

Adult Piobaireachd William Alderson

Drummer Grade 4 2/4 March Jonathan Akerman

Drummer Open March, Strathspey & Reel David Fells

Drummer Open Hornpipe and Jig David Fells

Drum Corp Grade 4 Fanfare Qualicum Beach Pipe Band

Band competition Winners

Best Band

Grade 4 Qualicum Beach Pipeband

Grade 5 City of New Westminster

Best Drum Corps

Grade 4 Qualicum Beach Pipeband

Grade 5 City of New Westminster

— — —

Overall: Men’s Amateur

1. Kyle Rothwell

2. Adam Drummond

3. Sean Hayes

4. Jon Clarke

5. Cam Sinclair

6. Callum Richards

7. Evan Bunce

8. John McKay

Overall: Women’s Amateur

1. Kaylee Schemstad

2. Amber Adair

3. Miranda Meade

4. Pam Staples

Overall: Men’s Open

1. Damien Fisher

2. Scott Hutchinson

3. John Odden

4. Joe Pocock

5. Alex McAra

Overall: Women’s Open

1. Kristine Rothwell

2. Emily Hilty

3. Chrystal Rubert

4. Jamie Clark

5. Amber Newton

Overall: Men’s Master

1. Steve Schemstad

2. Ray Siochowicz

3. Russell Campbell

4. Jay O’Neill

5. Bob Owens

6. Carl Jensen

Overall: Men’s Novice

1. Trent Matatko

2. Scott Campbell

3. Jesse Lawrence

4. John Scmidt

Full results will be available here once available.