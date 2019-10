Work to be ongoing until Nov. 1

The City of Campbell River is asking drivers to watch out for work crews putting the Willow Point boulevards to bed for the winter starting Tuesday, Oct. 29 and continuing unitl Friday, Nov. 1. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbel River Mirror

Drivers are being asked to drive carefully and watch for city crews working roadside in Willow Point this week.

They’ll be putting the Willow Point boulevards to bed for the winter starting today (Tuesday, Oct. 29), aiming to wrap up this work by Friday.

Watch for people working near traffic anywhere from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week, Tuesday to Friday.

