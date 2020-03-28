WATCH: Emergency services joins nightly salute to Campbell River frontline workers

Parade with lights and sirens stopped in front of Campbell River Hospital

Emergency workers took part in the nightly 7 p.m. salute to frontline workers on March 27 with a parade of their own including lights and sirens in front of the Campbell River hospital. Amanda Curley Image

Campbell River’s nightly salute to frontline workers got a boost Friday night.

Members from Campbell River RCMP, paramedics, fire fighters and Coastline Towing joined forces to stage a massive parade and salute to frontline health care workers on March 27.

The salute came together thanks to networking efforts by Campbell Riverite Amanda Curley who works in food services at the hospital. She wanted to do something special to show support for health care workers at the hospital.

“Seeing what these health care workers go through, I had to show our support,” she says.

She connected with a family member at the RCMP, who said they were in. Then Nelson Christensen, operations manager at Coastline Towing, helped make some more calls.

Curley says everyone came together with zero hesitation.

The parade joined the salute to Campbell River frontline workers, which has community members all over town making noise at 7 p.m.

Campbell RiverCoronavirus