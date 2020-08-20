WATCH: Cougar spooks deer in Campbell River

A Campbell River resident captured video footage of a couple of nervous deer on his lawn Thursday morning.

The reason for the deer’s nervousness could be seen in the background – a cougar scuttling away from the scene in Campbell River’s Discovery Passage area in the north end of the community.

The drama took place in Cody Aubie’s front yard on the corner of Pengelly and Barclay at 6:30 a.m.

“I was watching the deer (kinda a normal thing for me) as I made my coffee,” Aubie told the Mirror. “One was just laying down half asleep the other was almost like rolling around like a dog. Then all of a sudden, they jumped up spooked so I was watching to see if someone was walking a dog down the road. Then I saw the cat. It at first looked to be creeping up on the deer but once was spotted it seemed to change direction and then picked up speed to get out of the open. I’ve been watching these deer since I moved into the house in March. Never would I have imagined to see a cougar.”

RELATED: VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Explore Next Door campaign encourages locals to visit neighbouring communities

Just Posted

Defunding will not solve problems within RCMP – Indigenous housing committee co-chair

Dismantling racism must come from within the community

WATCH: Cougar spooks deer in Campbell River

A Campbell River resident captured video footage of a couple of nervous… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District to open public meetings to public, but only eight people will be allowed to attend

September will be first publicly open public meeting since March

One taken to hospital following Campbell River collision

No other injuries reported

Explore Next Door campaign encourages locals to visit neighbouring communities

Campaign pushes Comox Valley residents to Campbell River, and Campbell Riverites to the Comox Valley

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

UPDATE: Windy forecast could create challenges as Okanagan wildfire grows

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Most Read