WATCH: Cars, cars and more cars

It was hard to miss the 30th edition of the North Island Cruisers car cruise and show and shine this weekend, as over 300 classic vehicles took over downtown on Sunday.
The weekend started with a cruise through the streets of Campbell River. Car fans met up at the A&W at Discovery Harbour Shopping centre for a drive around town on Saturday evening. Despite grey clouds and wind, the group headed out on schedule to a crowd of onlookers with video cameras, getting glimpses of some rare and impressive vehicles.
Those crowds would get a better view on Sunday, as the annual show and shine took over downtown Campbell River for the day. There was something for everyone on display, from modern Subarus to completely custom rat rods, often parked side by side. Food and drink were available.
Trophies were handed out to the top ten picks of sponsors and club members, and a few memorial trophies were awarded as well. The club partnered with the Campbell River Farmers’ Market this year as well.
