WATCH: Cars, cars and more cars

Yellow seems to be this youngster’s favourite colour. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Over 300 cars were on display this weekend in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror On Saturday evening, car aficionados gathered at Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre before cruising through town. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror This year was the 30th annual North Island Cruisers event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror A real diversity of classic vehicles was on display over the weekend. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Despite the threat of rain, nearly 300 cars came out for the cruise on Saturday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror This six wheeled vehicle drew a lot of eyes at the show. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Nothing like a ’50s Chevy. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror There was plenty of 60s muscle on display. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The Campbell River British Car Club was one of many clubs present at the car show. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

It was hard to miss the 30th edition of the North Island Cruisers car cruise and show and shine this weekend, as over 300 classic vehicles took over downtown on Sunday.

The weekend started with a cruise through the streets of Campbell River. Car fans met up at the A&W at Discovery Harbour Shopping centre for a drive around town on Saturday evening. Despite grey clouds and wind, the group headed out on schedule to a crowd of onlookers with video cameras, getting glimpses of some rare and impressive vehicles.

Those crowds would get a better view on Sunday, as the annual show and shine took over downtown Campbell River for the day. There was something for everyone on display, from modern Subarus to completely custom rat rods, often parked side by side. Food and drink were available.

Trophies were handed out to the top ten picks of sponsors and club members, and a few memorial trophies were awarded as well. The club partnered with the Campbell River Farmers’ Market this year as well.

RELATED: Classic cars gather for annual Show ‘n’ Shine

Classic cars serve as muse for photographer Chris Miles



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCar ShowsCommunity