WATCH: Campbell River cyclists brave unpredictable weather for Go By Bike Week

Riders Anna Chatterton, Rowen Berkey, Patrick Connor and Gavin Chatterton try their hand at the slalom course. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River MirrorRiders Anna Chatterton, Rowen Berkey, Patrick Connor and Gavin Chatterton try their hand at the slalom course. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
From left are Natalie Crawford, Leo Campbell, Allan Campbell, Holden Charlie and Flavian Harry at the Homalco station. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River MirrorFrom left are Natalie Crawford, Leo Campbell, Allan Campbell, Holden Charlie and Flavian Harry at the Homalco station. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Kara Shirley and Karen Chappell work the City of Campbell River station at Tyee Spit on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River MirrorKara Shirley and Karen Chappell work the City of Campbell River station at Tyee Spit on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Writer Marc Kitteringham tries his hand at the slalom course on Sunday. Photo by Linda NagleWriter Marc Kitteringham tries his hand at the slalom course on Sunday. Photo by Linda Nagle
Riders Anna Chatterton, Rowen Berkey, Patrick Connor and Gavin Chatterton work on their hand signals. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River MirrorRiders Anna Chatterton, Rowen Berkey, Patrick Connor and Gavin Chatterton work on their hand signals. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Volunteers Sue and Lance Bennett demonstrate bike maintenance on Saturday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River MirrorVolunteers Sue and Lance Bennett demonstrate bike maintenance on Saturday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

While the weather did not fully cooperate at the Go By Bike Week celebrations, cyclists still made it out to celebrate the green form of transporation on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s weather, though unpredictable, did not stop riders from making it to the Homalco Celebration Station at the corner of Jubilee and Dogwood. Over 60 people showed up at the corner to say hi, to taste some fresh-made Bannock and to learn about the cycling opportunities in the community.

“I just like being out, biking around,” said Holden Charlie, a young volunteer at the Homalco Celebration Station.

Later on Saturday, the River City Cycling Club and the City of Campbell River held an event at the Sportsplex. Participants got to try their bike handling skills at a slalom course, and learned about the different kinds of hand signals used by cyclists. Though the skies opened up on Saturday afternoon, participants were kept dry under the tent where they got to play “Cycling Trivia,” a Jeopardy-style game with questions ranging from “what is a typical safety check before going on a ride?” to “What colour is the jersey of the King of the Mountains winner in the Tour De France?” Winners got prizes from Go By Bike Week and proudly showed off their new swag at the event.

RELATED: Campbell River’s Logger Mike to participate in Go By Bike Week

Sunday was equally as exciting. Though the weather at Tyee Spit was reminiscent of November, not June, people still came out to get their commemorative pins emblazoned Logger Mike.

“Like many people have said, it’s awesome for the environment,” Shirley said. “We have saved so much greenhouse gas, even just this week.”

Go By Bike Week will be back in the fall, with hopefully more interactive events if the pandemic restrictions are limited. Don’t worry if you missed out on your Logger Mike pin, there’ll be more available in a few months!

For now, as Charlie said, “try and get out on your bikes more. It’s getting nice out, it’s getting to summer, man.”

Check back for total cyclists and miles logged, which should be available on Monday.

RELATED: First Nation bike program helps foster land-based healing


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bike to work weekCampbell RiverCommunityCyclingNews

Previous story
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Riders Anna Chatterton, Rowen Berkey, Patrick Connor and Gavin Chatterton try their hand at the slalom course. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Campbell River cyclists brave unpredictable weather for Go By Bike Week

Celebration stations held throughout city on weekend

RCMP
Arrest made in connection with Campbell River stabbing incident

37-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault

The May 25 meeting was open to groups working in the food security field. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Group looks to create ‘backbone food security structure’ for Campbell River area

50 attendees bring ideas to the food security table

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Myra Falls mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get mine back on its feet

Campbell River is preparing a report on secondary suites. (File photo)
Homeless Coalition upset with mayor’s statement that group has another agenda at play

Coalition penned letter asking council to reconsider secondary suites

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

Most Read